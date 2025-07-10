Chhattisgarh School Holidays in July 2025: Rain-Related School Closures and Public Holidays, Details Here

The month of July 2025 in Chhattisgarh presents a diverse array of holidays, offering various opportunities for rest, celebration, and cultural observance across the state. This comprehensive holiday list caters to different segments of the population, including government employees, educational institutions, and the general public. However, heavy rains have badly disrupted the lives in Chhattisgarh which has led to some sudden holidays. Recently, Red alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, IMD for several districts. In such a situation, parents and children are keeping a keen eye on the closure of schools. Considering the current situation, the district collector has issued a notification for the closure of schools for the safety of the students. Chhattisgarh School Holiday

Considering heavy rain in the state, the local government has ordered the closure of schools on July 9 and 10, 2025, for the safety of the students. The schools and anganwadis will remain closed for two days as per the recent notification. However, if the situation get worse the closure can be extended too. Parents and children are advised to keep a keen eye on the updates. Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025 - Key July 2025 Holiday Dates Along with Sundays, there are a few other holidays where school will remain closed which can be due to rain and cultural significance in Chhattisgarh. July 9 and 10 - Holiday due to rain

July 24 - Hareli Tihar festival, which marks a holiday in schools at Chhattisgarh For more information, check the table below. Date Holiday July 6 Sunday/Muharram July 9 Holiday Due to Rain July 10 Guru Purnima/ Holiday Due to Rain July 24 Hareli

Monsoon Alert in Chattisgarh Indian Meterological Department IMD, has issued risky weather condition for the central region of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall can be seen in Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh region over next 2-3 days. The state government has issued warning for everyone to stay indoors and come outside only if necessary. This year Chattisgarh is experiencing higher rainfall than normal Chhattisgarh Holiday Due to Rain Amid the heavy rainfall situation in the various districts of Chhattisgarh, the local government of the state has issued a notification for the closure of the schools for two days on July 9 and 10. This notification came after the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for various areas of Chhattisgarh district. However, the closure can be extended depending on the situation and weather. For ongoing updates regarding school holidays, students and parents are encouraged to check this article regularly.

Monsoon Safety Measures In the official notification released by the district magistrate, the closure of schools has been made for two days. This closure implies primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools.

Due to heavy pouring in most areas, waterlogging has occurred. It is advised to go outside only in emergencies.

In rural areas flood like conditions have arisen in some areas. The district administration has appealed to the citizens to get out of the house only when necessary and follow the instructions issued by the administration and the Meteorological Department. At the same time, the school management has been directed to postpone teaching work till the upcoming order. Recommendation for Parents and Students Parents and Students are advised to keep a regular check on updates related to the closure of schools by the district authorities.

Follow the safety measures as given by the authorities,

Go outside only when there is an emergency.

Academic closures can change frequently, so regularly check for updates regarding classes.