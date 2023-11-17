Uttarakhand Board UBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: UK Board Class 12 Exam Schedule Tentative

UBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the UBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exams will be in March 2024. For more information on the Class 12 UBSE Date Sheet read this article.

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: The UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) is the state education board of Uttarakhand that is responsible for the educational development of the state. The syllabus and the sample papers for UK Board Class 12 are already available on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. The students and teachers are now waiting for the 2024 UK Board date sheet, which will be released online. According to the sources, the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 date sheet 2024 will be published in November 2023. Thus, not much time is left for the release. Based on the previous years’ exam timetables, the exam dates will fall between March-April 2024. To learn more, read this article.

UBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

Before moving ahead to get more updates on the UK Board Class 12 date sheet 2024, you should be aware of the below-mentioned highlights.

Board Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Exam Name Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination 2024 Date Sheet Name UK Board Class 12th Exam Schedule 2024 UBSE Class 12th Date Sheet release date November 2023 (Tentative) Exam Date March-April 2024 (Tentative) Board website ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Tentative)

Till now, there has been no update from the UK Board regarding the high school and intermediate examination schemes for 2024. On their official website, the most recent exam scheme is for the year 2023. Based on the previous year’s UK Board Class 12 exam timetable, we have created an expected date sheet. This tentative timetable might change with the revision of the 2024 UK Board Class 12 date sheet.

Dates Subjects March 2024 Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II) March 2024 Geology, Geography March 2024 Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II) March 2024 Sociology March 2024 Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II) March 2024 Drawing & Painting March 2024 Mathematics March 2024 Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II) March 2024 Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology, March 2024 Military Science, Computer Science March 2024 Economics April 2024 Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II) April 2024 English April 2024 History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II) April 2024 Home Science, Business Studies

The update will be made here as the UK Board releases the Class 12 UBSE 2024 date sheet on its official website. Till then, keep preparing and keep revising.

Details on UBSE Class 12th Exam Schedule 2024

The following details will be mentioned on the UK Board Class 12 date sheet 2024, which students should go through properly before sitting for the final exam.

Subject code along with names

UK Board Class 12 exam dates 2024

Day of the exam

Exam timings

Important instructions for students

