Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024: UK Board Class 10 Exam Schedule

UBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the UBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on Class 10 UBSE Date Sheet read this article.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: The UK Board, or Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE), is the state education board of Uttarakhand. UBSE releases Class 10 and 12 exam schedules on its official website, which can be checked and downloaded from its notification section as well. Considering previous years’ record of the UK Board, the experts are assuming that the board might release the UBSE Class 10 date sheet for 2024 in January 2024. If the exam timetable gets published in January, then the exams will most probably start in March 2024. The UBSE 2024 Class 10 date sheet will have information about the exam schedule, subject codes, exam days, and timings, along with other important information. Read this article to learn more about the Uttarakhand board date sheet class 10 2024.

UBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

Before moving ahead to get more updates on the UK Board Class 10 date sheet 2024, you should be aware of the below-mentioned highlights.

Board Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) Exam Name Uttarakhand Board 10th Examination 2024 Date Sheet Name UK Board Class 10th Exam Schedule 2024 UBSE Class 10th Date Sheet release date January 2024 (Tentative) Exam Date March 2024 (Tentative) Board website ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 (Tentative)

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams will be conducted in the morning slot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The UK Board hasn’t released a notification yet regarding the UBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024. But, considering the past record and pattern, the UK Board Class 10 date sheet might look like this:

Date Subjects Timings March 2024 Hindi 10 am to 1 pm March 2024 Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali 10 am to 1 pm March 2024 Science 10 am to 1 pm March 2024 English 10 am to 1 pm March 2024 Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion) 10 am to 12 pm Ranjan kala 10 am to 1 pm March 2024 Mathematics 10 am to 1 pm March 2024 Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory) 10 am to 1 pm April 2024 Social Science 10 am to 1 pm April 2024 Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account 10 am to 1 pm Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber 10 am to 12 pm April 2024 Sanskrit 10 am to 1 pm Information Technology 10 am to 12.30 pm April 2024 Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi) 10 am to 12 pm

The update will be made here as the UK Board releases the Class 10 UBSE 2024 date sheet on its official website. Till then, keep preparing and keep revising.

