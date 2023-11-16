Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024: UK Board Class 10 Exam Schedule

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: The UK Board, or Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE), is the state education board of Uttarakhand. UBSE releases Class 10 and 12 exam schedules on its official website, which can be checked and downloaded from its notification section as well. Considering previous years’ record of the UK Board, the experts are assuming that the board might release the UBSE Class 10 date sheet for 2024 in January 2024. If the exam timetable gets published in January, then the exams will most probably start in March 2024. The UBSE 2024 Class 10 date sheet will have information about the exam schedule, subject codes, exam days, and timings, along with other important information. Read this article to learn more about the Uttarakhand board date sheet class 10 2024.
UBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights
Before moving ahead to get more updates on the UK Board Class 10 date sheet 2024, you should be aware of the below-mentioned highlights.
|
Board
|
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
Uttarakhand Board 10th Examination 2024
|
Date Sheet Name
|
UK Board Class 10th Exam Schedule 2024
|
UBSE Class 10th Date Sheet release date
|
January 2024 (Tentative)
|
Exam Date
|
March 2024 (Tentative)
|
Board website
|
ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 (Tentative)
The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams will be conducted in the morning slot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The UK Board hasn’t released a notification yet regarding the UBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024. But, considering the past record and pattern, the UK Board Class 10 date sheet might look like this:
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
Timings
|
March 2024
|
Hindi
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 2024
|
Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 2024
|
Science
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 2024
|
English
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 2024
|
Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|
10 am to 12 pm
|
Ranjan kala
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 2024
|
Mathematics
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 2024
|
Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory)
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
April 2024
|
Social Science
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
April 2024
|
Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber
|
10 am to 12 pm
|
April 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
Information Technology
|
10 am to 12.30 pm
|
April 2024
|
Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi)
|
10 am to 12 pm
The update will be made here as the UK Board releases the Class 10 UBSE 2024 date sheet on its official website. Till then, keep preparing and keep revising.
