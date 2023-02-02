VMC Recruitment 2023 Notification out, Download here and Check How to apply, Last Date, no. of vacancies etc.

Check here about Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023 for Field Worker and Public Health Worker Check here details regarding how to fill the form, last date, eligibility etc.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation(VMC) has invited online applications to fill vacancies of Field Worker and Public Health Worker in the Corporation. This year there are a total of 106 vacancies of Field Worker and 448 vacancies of Public Health Worker to be filled. Candidates can apply online from the official website of Vadodara Municipal Corporation at- https://vmc.gov.in/ Online applications have started from 31 January 2023 and Last Date to apply is 9 February 2023. For other details regarding Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Salary, Reservation etc candidates can check the official notification. Candidates can download the PDF of official notification from the link given below.

VMC Field Worker and Public Health Worker Notification PDF



VMC Field Worker and Public Health Worker: No of Vacancies

The total no. of vacancies to be filled by VMC Recruitment 2023 is 554. Post wise details of vacancies is given below.

Post Name No. of Vacancies Field Worker 106 Public Health Worker 448

How to Apply

The direct link to apply for Field Worker and Public Health Worker vacancies is given below.

Direct Link to Apply for VMC Field Worker and Public Health Worker Recruitment

Alternatively candidates can follow the given steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Vadodara Municipal Corporation at- https://vmc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Here apply for the mentioned posts, for Public Health Worker click on post code V401 link.

Step 4: Similarly for Field Worker click on post code V402 link.

Step 5: Fill the necessary details like personal details, contact details, educational details etc and submit the form.

VMC Field Worker and Public Health Worker: Important Dates

The online registration begins from 31 January 2023 and last date to apply is 9 February 2023.





