Valentine's Day 2020: 7 Unique Gifts For Him to Make this Day Extra Special

Valentine's day is just around the corner. With your search for a perfect gift for your partner, you must have started hitting malls and every other possible gift store. Make this romantic occasion extra special with gifts that he will absolutely love and the best part is you can buy them with just one click. Check these under budget unique gifts options and make him extra happy on Valentine's day 2020.

Pamper him with this grooming collection. From shaving brush to after shave lotion, give a grooming kit which has it all. Perfectly falling under Rs. 1000, make him date ready with this kit for Valentine's day 2020.

Make sure that he is never late again with this Bluetooth smartwatch by Welltech. Help him manage his health with this watch. With 230 mAh battery life, this special gift will remain with him for a long time. This smartwatch costs Rs. 1,188 on Amazon.

Encourage organic products with this gluten-free intense dark chocolate. If you both don’t believe in spending too much, then this chocolate will define your gift idea perfectly. Buy this chocolate at just Rs. 120 here.

If he loves to read, then buying his favourite one will make a perfect gift for him. Amazon has released some new books including all the genres.

His love for Marvel will touch heights with this Iron Man t-shirt. Available on Amazon in black color, this t-shirt falls under your range. Size won’t be an issue with this regular fit t-shirt. Buy it at just Rs. 649 on Amazon.

Give him something which he will enjoy passionately. If he loves gaming, this headset will make a perfect Valentine's day gift. With clear sound quality, show your love by make his favourite thing more fun. Buy this headset at just Rs. 949 on Amazon.

Drinking beer will be extra fun in this beer bug. This funky mug will make a perfect gift that you both can enjoy. Easy to hold and with unbreakable glass, gifting this mug will be a perfect thing on Valentine's day 2020. Buy this glass at Rs. 500.

Teach him to keep his things in style with these branded wallets. Ranging from prices to designs, gift you favourite one on this Valentine's day 2020.

This wireless Bluetooth keyboard will come handy for tech lovers. The keyboard supports USB charge power and has decent battery life. With multimedia control keys, buy this keyboard and make your Valentine's day extra special. This keyboard can be bought at just Rs. 399.

