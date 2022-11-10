VCBL PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Probationary Officers (Deputy Managers) Posts @vcbl.in

VCBL PO Recruitment 2022: Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Limited (VCBL) has published a notification for Probationary Officers (Deputy Managers) Posts. Candidates can apply online from 14 November 2022 on the official website of the bank. VCBL PO Registration will end on 14 December 2022.

Selected candidates will be put on a probation period in which they will undergo training, during which tests will be conducted. On satisfactory performance in such tests, and based on the reports of their higher officers, they will be considered for confirmation.

VCBL PO Vacancy Details

Probationary Officers (Deputy Managers) - 30 Posts

VCBL PO Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a 1st Class Graduate (>=60%) in a regular stream from a recognized university.

Candidate should have proficiency in speaking, writing and reading English and Telugu languages.

Computer Knowledge is required.

The age of the applicant should be a minimum of 20 and to a Maximum of 32 Years as on 31-10-2022.

Staff working in The Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Ltd., can also apply if they are otherwise eligible.

How to Apply for VCBL PO Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to www.vcbl.in and visit ‘CAREERS’ Menu and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. Click on the registration link Fill the details Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications Fill in other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION’. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled in by you are correct. Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment. Click on the 'Submit ' button.

Selection Criteria for VCBL PO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase 1: Preliminary Examination - 100 Marks

Phase 2: Main Examination - 250 Marks

Phase 3: Personal Interview - 50 Marks

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-