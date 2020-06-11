Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online @vigyanprasar.gov.in for Various Posts in DD Science, Salary upto 1.50 Lakh

Vigyan Prasar Science Portal Recruitment 2020: Vigyan Prasar Science Portal is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Project Consultant, Project Manager & Others for its Science Channels project viz DD Science on Doordarshan National and India Science – 24×7 internet-based TV channel. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply online at vigyanprasar.gov.in on or before 21 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 June 2020

Vigyan Prasar Science Portal Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Consultant Production - 1 Post

Project Manager Content (English) - 1 Post

Project Manager Editorial (English) - 1 Post

Project Manager Operations- Content (Engage With Science)- 1 Post

Project Assistant Manager Editorial (English) - 1 Post

Project Asst Manager Digital Marketing- 1 Post

Project Assistant Manager-Production (Video Editor) - 2 Posts

Project Assistant Manager-Production (Graphic Designer 3 D) - 2 Posts

Project Asst Manager (Production– English) - 1 Post

Project Asst Manager (Production– Hindi)- 1 Post

Project Asst. Manager – Science Communication (Hindi) - 1 Post

Sr. Project Technical Officer – (IT) - 1 Post

Sr. Project Technical Officer (Graphic Designer)– Engage - 1 Post

Sr. Project Technical Associate (India Science) - 1 Post

Project Associate (Reporter-English) - 1 Post

Junior Project Associate – (Cameraman) - 2 Posts

Junior Project Associate – (PCR Technician) - 1 Post

Junior Project Associate – (Accounts) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Project Consultant, Project Manager & Other Posts for DD Science

Educational Qualification:

Project Consultant Production, Project Manager Content (English), Project Manager Editorial (English), Project Manager Operations- Content (Engage With Science), Project Assistant Manager Editorial (English), Project Asst Manager Digital Marketing, Project Assistant Manager-Production (Video Editor), Project Assistant Manager-Production (Graphic Designer 3 D), Project Asst Manager (Production– English), Project Asst Manager (Production– English)- Graduation from a recognised university.

Sr. Project Technical Officer – (IT), Project Associate (Reporter-English) - BE/BTech/BSc Computer Sc from a recognised University/Institution OR Graduate from a recognised University/Institution and a full-time diploma in computers/networking / OTT of duration not less than 1 year.

Project Asst Manager (Production– Hindi), Project Asst. Manager – Science Communication (Hindi), Sr. Project Technical Associate (India Science), Sr. Project Technical Officer (Graphic Designer)– Engage, Junior Project Associate – (Cameraman/PCR Technician/Accounts) -Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent in Commerce.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the online applications latest by 30 June 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.