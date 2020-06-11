Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online @vigyanprasar.gov.in for Various Posts in DD Science, Salary upto 1.50 Lakh

Vigyan Prasar Science Portal Recruitment 2020: Vigyan Prasar Science Portal is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Project Consultant, Project Manager & Others for its Science Channels project viz DD Science on Doordarshan National and India Science – 24×7 internet-based TV channel. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply online at vigyanprasar.gov.in on or before 21 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 21 June 2020
Vigyan Prasar Science Portal Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Project Consultant Production - 1 Post
- Project Manager Content (English) - 1 Post
- Project Manager Editorial (English) - 1 Post
- Project Manager Operations- Content (Engage With Science)- 1 Post
- Project Assistant Manager Editorial (English) - 1 Post
- Project Asst Manager Digital Marketing- 1 Post
- Project Assistant Manager-Production (Video Editor) - 2 Posts
- Project Assistant Manager-Production (Graphic Designer 3 D) - 2 Posts
- Project Asst Manager (Production– English) - 1 Post
- Project Asst Manager (Production– Hindi)- 1 Post
- Project Asst. Manager – Science Communication (Hindi) - 1 Post
- Sr. Project Technical Officer – (IT) - 1 Post
- Sr. Project Technical Officer (Graphic Designer)– Engage - 1 Post
- Sr. Project Technical Associate (India Science) - 1 Post
- Project Associate (Reporter-English) - 1 Post
- Junior Project Associate – (Cameraman) - 2 Posts
- Junior Project Associate – (PCR Technician) - 1 Post
- Junior Project Associate – (Accounts) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Project Consultant, Project Manager & Other Posts for DD Science
Educational Qualification:
- Project Consultant Production, Project Manager Content (English), Project Manager Editorial (English), Project Manager Operations- Content (Engage With Science), Project Assistant Manager Editorial (English), Project Asst Manager Digital Marketing, Project Assistant Manager-Production (Video Editor), Project Assistant Manager-Production (Graphic Designer 3 D), Project Asst Manager (Production– English), Project Asst Manager (Production– English)- Graduation from a recognised university.
- Sr. Project Technical Officer – (IT), Project Associate (Reporter-English) - BE/BTech/BSc Computer Sc from a recognised University/Institution OR Graduate from a recognised University/Institution and a full-time diploma in computers/networking / OTT of duration not less than 1 year.
- Project Asst Manager (Production– Hindi), Project Asst. Manager – Science Communication (Hindi), Sr. Project Technical Associate (India Science), Sr. Project Technical Officer (Graphic Designer)– Engage, Junior Project Associate – (Cameraman/PCR Technician/Accounts) -Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent in Commerce.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the online applications latest by 30 June 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.