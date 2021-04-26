Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Vizag Steel Plant Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee Post Released @vizagsteel.com

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) has released the Interview schedule for Management Trainee (Technical) post on its official website -vizagsteel.com. Check details here.

Created On: Apr 26, 2021 14:23 IST
Vizag Steel Plant MT Interview Schedule 2021
Vizag Steel Plant MT Interview Schedule 2021

VIZAG Steel Interview Schedule 2021: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has released the Interview schedule for the Post of Management Trainee (Technical). Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited will conduct the Personal interview through Video Conference mode as per the schedule uploaded on its official website. 
All such candidates qualified for the interview round for the  Management Trainee (Technical) post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Vizag Steel i.e. vizagsteel.com.


As per the notification released, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) is set to conduct the Personal interview through Video Conference mode from 30 April 2021 onwards. 

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview round for Management Trainee (Technical) vlde Advt.No.02/2020 on its official website. Those who have to appear in the Personal Interview round should note that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will send the detailed Cal letter by email to the respective candidates.

Candidates can check the details of the Personal Interview including Date & Time of Interview on the schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for Vizag Steel Plant Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee 

You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: Vizag Steel Plant Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee 

  • Go to the official website of Vizag Steel (RINL) i.e.vizagsteel.com.
  • Click on the “Recruitment” Tab given on the homepage
  • Click on the link “Recruitment of MT(HR/Mktg/CC) vide Rectt.Advt.No.02/2020  ”
  • You will get the details of Personal Interview Schedule in a new window.
  • Candidates are advised to download the PDF and save the same  for future reference. 
General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post

Comments