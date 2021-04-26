Vizag Steel Plant Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee Post Released @vizagsteel.com

VIZAG Steel Interview Schedule 2021: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has released the Interview schedule for the Post of Management Trainee (Technical). Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited will conduct the Personal interview through Video Conference mode as per the schedule uploaded on its official website.

All such candidates qualified for the interview round for the Management Trainee (Technical) post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Vizag Steel i.e. vizagsteel.com.



As per the notification released, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) is set to conduct the Personal interview through Video Conference mode from 30 April 2021 onwards.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview round for Management Trainee (Technical) vlde Advt.No.02/2020 on its official website. Those who have to appear in the Personal Interview round should note that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Limited (VSP) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will send the detailed Cal letter by email to the respective candidates.

Candidates can check the details of the Personal Interview including Date & Time of Interview on the schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Vizag Steel Plant Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee





You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: Vizag Steel Plant Interview Schedule 2021 for Management Trainee