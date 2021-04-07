VMC MPHW Answer Key 2021 Out @vmc.gov.in: Download MO,FHW, Lab Technician & Pharmacist Answer Key PDF Here

VMC MPHW Answer Key 2021: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)has released the answer key for the post of Multi Purpose Health Worker (MPHW), Female Health Worker (FHW), Medical Officer (MO), Lab Technician and Pharmacist. Candidates who appeared in the exam for the said posts can download VMC Answer Key from the official website of VMC - vmc.gov.in.

VMC MPHW Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download the answer keys, directly, through the link below:

VMC MPHW Answer Key Download Link

VMC FHW Answer Key Download Link

VMC MO Answer Key Download Link

VMC Lab Technician Answer Key Download Link

VMC Pharmacist Answer Key Download Link

Candidates having objection, if any, against the answer key can submit their objection along with proof by speed post or through mail (gadrecruitment@gmail.com) on or before the last date.

How to Download VMC MPHW Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of VMC i.e. vmc.gov.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab given at the top right corner of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Answer Key’ tab A new page will be opened, click on ‘PDF’ under ‘Answer Key’ given against ‘Medical Officer Provisional Answer Key’ or ‘Laboratory Technician Provisional Answer Key’ or ‘Pharmacist Provisional Answer Key’ or ‘FHW Provisional Answer Key’ or ‘MPHW Provisional Answer Key’ Download MPHW Answer Key PDF

MPHW Exam was conducted on 28 March 2021 (Sunday)