Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

VMC Recruitment 2021 for 100 AMO Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Office of the Chief Health Officer has published a recruitment notification for the post of Ayush Medical Officer (AMO) on vmc.gov.in. Details Here

Created On: May 5, 2021 17:07 IST
VMC Recruitment 2021
VMC Recruitment 2021

VMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Download: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Office of the Chief Health Officer has published a recruitment notification for the post of Ayush Medical Officer (AMO). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for VMC MO Recruitment 2021 through online mode only from 05 May 2021 on official website vmc.gov.in. The last date for submitting application is 11 May 2021

Important Dates

  • The Starting date for submission of the application: 05 May 2021
  • The Closing date for submission of the application: 11 May 2021

VMC Vacancy Details

Ayush Medical Officer (AMO) - 100 Posts

VMC AMO Salary

Rs. 25000/- pm

Eligibility Criteria for VMC AMO Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. B.A.M.S./ B.H.M.S./BDS
  2. Gujarat Ayurveda /in the Homeopathic Council Board Registration should be done

VMC AMO Notification Download Here

Click Here

VMC AMO Online Application Link

Click Here

Official Website

Click Here

How to Apply for VMC AMO Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for VMC AMO Recruitment 2021 from 05 May to 11 May 2021 on VMC official website i.e. vmc.gov.in.

 
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post

Comments