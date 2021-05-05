VMC Recruitment 2021 for 100 AMO Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in
Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Office of the Chief Health Officer has published a recruitment notification for the post of Ayush Medical Officer (AMO) on vmc.gov.in. Details Here
VMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Download: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Office of the Chief Health Officer has published a recruitment notification for the post of Ayush Medical Officer (AMO). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for VMC MO Recruitment 2021 through online mode only from 05 May 2021 on official website vmc.gov.in. The last date for submitting application is 11 May 2021
Important Dates
- The Starting date for submission of the application: 05 May 2021
- The Closing date for submission of the application: 11 May 2021
VMC Vacancy Details
Ayush Medical Officer (AMO) - 100 Posts
VMC AMO Salary
Rs. 25000/- pm
Eligibility Criteria for VMC AMO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- B.A.M.S./ B.H.M.S./BDS
- Gujarat Ayurveda /in the Homeopathic Council Board Registration should be done
|
VMC AMO Notification Download Here
|
VMC AMO Online Application Link
|
Official Website
How to Apply for VMC AMO Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible applicants can apply for VMC AMO Recruitment 2021 from 05 May to 11 May 2021 on VMC official website i.e. vmc.gov.in.