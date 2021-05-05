VMC Recruitment 2021 for 100 AMO Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in

VMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Download: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Office of the Chief Health Officer has published a recruitment notification for the post of Ayush Medical Officer (AMO). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for VMC MO Recruitment 2021 through online mode only from 05 May 2021 on official website vmc.gov.in. The last date for submitting application is 11 May 2021

Important Dates

The Starting date for submission of the application: 05 May 2021

The Closing date for submission of the application: 11 May 2021

VMC Vacancy Details

Ayush Medical Officer (AMO) - 100 Posts

VMC AMO Salary

Rs. 25000/- pm

Eligibility Criteria for VMC AMO Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.A.M.S./ B.H.M.S./BDS Gujarat Ayurveda /in the Homeopathic Council Board Registration should be done

VMC AMO Notification Download
VMC AMO Online Application Link
Official Website

How to Apply for VMC AMO Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for VMC AMO Recruitment 2021 from 05 May to 11 May 2021 on VMC official website i.e. vmc.gov.in.