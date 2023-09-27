WAPCOS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 140 Posts at wapcos.co.in

WAPCOS will recruit eligible candidates for Senior Quality Control Engineer and Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications by 30 September 2023.

WAPCOS Limited has invited applications for Senior Quality Control Engineer and Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer posts. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form is 30 September 2023. Candidates who satisfy all the eligibility parameters can apply online through the official website at wapcos.co.in.

WAPCOS Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 140 vacancies. Of which 40 are reserved for Senior Quality Control Engineer and 100 for Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer posts.

WAPCOS Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The upper age limit is 40 years for the post of Senior Quality Control Engineer. For the post of Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer, the maximum age limit is capped at 35 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

WAPCOS Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

The educational qualification criterion is different for Senior Quality Control Engineer and Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer posts. In addition to this, they must have a minimum of 5 years of work experience in Water Supply Project/ Sewerage/ Waste Water/ Irrigation. Check the table below to know the educational qualifications for WAPCOS Recruitment 2023.

Post Qualification Senior Quality Control Engineer Graduation in Civil Engineering/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Environmental Engineering Field Quality Assurance & Control Engineer Graduation in Civil Engineering/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Environmental Engineering

WAPCOS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can send their CVs in the prescribed format at infs1@wapcos.co.in mentioning the name of the post and contact details. The last date to submit the application form/CV is 30 September 2023.

WAPCOS Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

According to the official WAPCOS Notification 2023, qualified candidates will be called for the Personnel Interview/Skill test round. Those who will clear it will be recruited for the post they have applied for.

