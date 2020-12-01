WB Health Computer Skill Test Schedule 2020 Released for Block Accounts Manager and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in

WB Health Computer Skill Test Schedule 2020: West Bengal Health Department has released the Interview/Computer Test Schedule for the posts of Block Accounts Manager (BAM) and Dist. Consultant

under NTCP on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts under O/O the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hooghly can check the details schedule available on the official website of WB Health- wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the O/O the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hooghly, the Interview/Computer Test for the posts of Block Accounts Manager and Dist. Consultant will be conducted on 15/16 December 2020.

The Computer Test for the posts of Block Accounts Manager (BAM) will be conducted on 15 December 2020 from 12 Noon onwards. The interview for Dist. Consultant under NTCP will be held on 16 December 2020 from 12 Noon onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview/Computer Test will have to report in accordance with the schedule at the venue-2nd floor meeting hall of the CMOH Administrative Building, o/o the CMOH, Chinsurah Hooghly. Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the provisional list for these posts.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the test/interview with Photo Identity Proof and all originals in support of his/her credentials and photocopies of all marks sheet of Madhyamik, HS, Graduation Hons /Pass), Post-Graduation & Experience Certificates. You can check the details of the Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



