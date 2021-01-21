WB Health DV Schedule 2021 Released for Laboratory Supervisor Post @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

WB Health DV Schedule 2021: West Bengal Health Department has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) post under NTEP on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) under NTEP in Purba Bardhaman district can check the DV schedule available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by West Bengal Health Department, the Document Verification for the Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) post will be conducted on 03 February 2021. Venue for the Document Verification is-RTC Meeting Hall, Gr. Floor, Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Shyamasayer East, Khosbagan, Burdwan-01.

All such candidates who have shortlisted for Document Verification round for Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) post should note that they will have to submit the self attested photocopies of all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to bring the original documents along with one set of self attested photocopies of the same for verification.

