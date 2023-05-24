WB Madhyamik Result 2023 DECLARED: How to Download WBCHSE HS Marksheet and Result Online via DigiLocker App

WBCHSE উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক Result 2023, Download Marksheet and Result Online via DigiLocker: WBCHSE has announced the WB Board 12th Result 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12 noon through wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in and jagranjosh.com. Link to be made active at 12.30 PM, after the press conference. West Bengal Board website is down. Check the WBCHSE উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক Result 2023 at Jagran Josh. Find here the complete process to download WB HS Original Marksheet and Result from DigiLocker App and website.

How to Download WBCHSE HS Marksheet and Uchch Madhyamik Result Online via DigiLocker App

Download West Bengal Madhyamik HS Marksheet and Result on DigiLocker: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the WB HS Result 2023 on May 24, 2023, at 12 noon via a press conference. The WB HS Result can be checked through wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Students from Arts, Commerce and Science streams can now check and download their WB 12th result and marksheet as the WB HS Result link is made active by the West Bengal Board. However, the hard copy of the Mark Sheets will be made available to the students only on May 31, 2023.

West Bengal 12th class candidates will be able to get their results online via various sources such as the official result portals of the board at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in, via DigiLocker mobile app and website along with WBCHSE mobile app. Students can also check their WBCHSE উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক Result 2023 offline by using SMS service.

Latest News:

1st Rank: Subharangshu Sardar TOPS WBCHSE Result 2023 with 496 marks

2nd Rank: Sushma Khan and Abu Sama, 99% (495 marks)



3rd Rank: Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik with 98.8 per cent (494 marks)

Overall Pass Percentage: 89.25

About 7.37 lakh students passed out of 8.5 lakh who appeared

Boys Pass Percentage: 91.68

Girls Pass Percentage: 86

WB Uchch Madhyamik Result declared in record 57 days

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: WBCHSE উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক result press conference STARTED

Venue: Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council.

WBBSE 12th Result 2023 Overview

Board Name West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Class 12 Stream Arts, Commerce, Science Exam West Bengal Uchch Madhyamik Exam 2023 OR West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam 2023 Academic Year 2022-2023 Exam Date March 14 to March 27, 2023 Credentials Required Roll Number WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Release Status AWAITED WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time 24 May 2023 at 12 PM Official Website wbresults.nic.in Wbchse.nic.in jagranjosh.com

How to Download WBCHSE 12th Marksheet and Result Online via DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is an Indian Government initiative towards paperless governance. The app aims to provide important documents - such as the WBCHSE Result and Marksheet - digitally, for easy and remote access anywhere and at any time.

WB HS Marksheet and Result 2023: How to Create a DigiLocker Account?

Creating your new account on DigiLocker is very easy. In order to download the WB HS Result 2023, a student must have an existing DigiLocker Account. However, if you do not already have a DigiLocker account then you can easily create it in easy steps.

Step 1: Sign In using your mobile number or username and aadhaar number

Step 2: Create a safety PIN

Step 3: Fill in the OTP received on the registered phone number to verify it

Step 4: Your DigiLocker account is created. You can sign in now.

How to Download WB HS Uchch Madhyamik Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?

Check the steps to download WBCHSE Class 12 Result and Marksheet on DigiLocker App and Website below:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker application from Google Play Store or Apple App Store based on your Android or iOS phone.

Step 2: Sign In to your account.

Step 3: From the landing page, go to the “Education” section.

Step 4: Search and go to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose West Bengal HS Class 12 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, gender, Roll, Number and Year of exam.

Step 7: Submit these details

Step 8: Your 2023 WB HS Result will be downloaded now.

How to Download WBCHSE 12th Class Pass Certificate Online via DigiLocker?

By following the steps given above, you can easily download the Pass Certificate of WB Uchch Madhyamik.

Just select WB 12th Pass Certificate on Digilocker, instead of Marksheet in step 5.

List of Websites to Check West Bengal Uchch Madhyamik Result 2023

The result of West Bengal Board 12th Class will be made available on the official website of the board and also at other result portals in association with the board.

WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Link

The official links to check Madhyamik Result 2023 WBBSE are given below:

wbresults.nic.in wbchse.wb.gov.in. wb12.jagranjosh.com

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Online at wbresults.nic.in ?

Follow the steps below to check WB 12th Class Result 2023:

Step 1: Go to wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Link on home page.

Step 3: Enter your roll, number

Step 4: WB West Bengal 12th Class Result will open up. Download or take a screenshot.

How to Check WB Matric Result 2023 Online at Jagran Josh ?

On Jagran Josh, you can check the 12th Class WB result 2023 directly by following the easy steps below:

Step 1: Visit wb12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Enter your roll and number

Step 3: Click on submit to get your West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023

Step 4: Your WB 12th class result 2023 will appear on screen.

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 on Mobile App?

Step 1: Download ‘Madhyamik Results 2023’ from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on mobile phone.

Step 2: Go to the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your WB Uchch Madhyamik Result 2023 will appear on your phone screen.

How to Check WBBSE Matric Result 2023 via SMS?

In case there is any issue with slow internet or website servers, candidates can use the WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 via free, offline SMS service.

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message.

Step 3: Type WB12(Roll No)

Step 4: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 58888

Step 5: You will receive an SMS response with your WB Madhyamik Result 2023.

West Bengal WB Uchch Madhyamik Result 2023

The West Bengal Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced on May 24, 2023, at 12 pm according to the State Education Minister, Bratsya Basu. Students can check their results on the official websites www.wbchse.wb.gov.in and www.wbresults.nic.in. Over 8.5 lakh students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams have taken the exams. The exams were held from March 14 to March 27, 2023. The online results will be provisional, and physical marksheets will be distributed on May 31, 2023. A direct link to check the results will be provided for students' convenience.