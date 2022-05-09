WB Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Download Hall Ticket from Tomorrow @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Constable Admit Card 2022 to be released tomorrow on wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check steps to download, exam pattern and other details here.

WB Police Constable Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Police (WBP) will upload the admit card of the final written exam for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2020 on 10 May 2022. WB Police Constable Final Exam will be conducted on 22 May 2022 (Sunday). The candidates can download WB Police Constable Admit Card using their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth from wbpolice.gov.in .

The Final Written Examination will have 85 Multiple Choice (Four choices) Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying 01 (one) mark each. The question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali) except for questions in the English language. Question of the Final Written Examination shall be from the following subjects:

Subject Questions and Marks Time General Awareness and General Knowledge 25 Questions of 25 Marks 1 hour English 25 Questions of 25 Marks Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard) 20 Questions of 20 Marks Reasoning and Logical Analysis 15 Questions of 15 Marks

There will be NEGATIVE marking for each incorrect answer. ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular question will be deducted for each incorrect answer

How to Download WB Police Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of WB Police - wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage

A new window will open where you can insert your details

Download WB Police Constable Final Admit Card

All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity