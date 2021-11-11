Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WB Police WO Admit Card 2021 Out for Wireless Operator Post @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Process to Download

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 08:50 IST
WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2021
WB Police Wireless Operator Admit Card 2021

WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator. All such candidates  applied for WB Police Wireless Operator Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in. 

However you can download the WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021 also with the link given below. 
Direct Link to Download: WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021

In a bid to download the WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth on the link available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). 

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the examination with a proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the Admit card for the examination.

It is noted that the date of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 is scheduled on 21.11.2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. You can download the WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021 after following thte steps given below. 

Process to Download: WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021

  1. Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section available on the homepage.
  3. Then, a notification page will be opened.
  4. Click on ‘Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020.
  5. Click on ‘Download e-Admit Cards’.
  6. Enter your application number, date of birth and click here.
  7. Then, WB Police Prelims Wireless Operator Admit Card will be displayed.
  8. Download WB Police Prelims Wireless Operator 2021 Admit Card and save for future reference.

