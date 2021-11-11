WB Police WO Admit Card 2021 Out for Wireless Operator Post @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Process to Download

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Check process to download here.

WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator. All such candidates applied for WB Police Wireless Operator Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in.

However you can download the WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021 also with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021





In a bid to download the WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth on the link available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in).

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the examination with a proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the Admit card for the examination.

It is noted that the date of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications - 2020 is scheduled on 21.11.2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. You can download the WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021 after following thte steps given below.

Process to Download: WB Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021