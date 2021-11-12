Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 Released for Agragami Posts @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Process to Download

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Nov 12, 2021 15:05 IST
WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2021
WB Police PMT PET Admit Card 2021

WB Police  PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the Agragami post can download their admit cards from the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in. 

However you can Download  the WB Police  PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: WB Police  PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021

According to the short notification released, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 911 candidates whose PMT & PET was not done due to technical problems on 26/10/2021 for recruitment to the post of Agragami WBCEF & WWCD is scheduled on 17/11/2021. Candidates should note that the PMT & PET for additional candidates will commence under Barrackpore Special Range Recruitment Board at SSF Battalion, Barrackpore on 17/18 November 2021. 

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website. 
In a bid to download their WB Police  PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth on the official website.  

Process to Download: WB Police  PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021

  1. Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section available on the homepage.
  3. Then, a notification page will be opened.
  4. Click on the link ‘Download e-Admit Cards for additional candidates.New’ on the home page.
  5. Enter your application number, date of birth and click here.
  6. Then, WB Police Prelims Wireless Operator Admit Card will be displayed.
  7. Download WB Police  PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 and save for future reference.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.