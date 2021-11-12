WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 Released for Agragami Posts @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Process to Download

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Check process to download here.

WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the Agragami post can download their admit cards from the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in.

However you can Download the WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021





According to the short notification released, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 911 candidates whose PMT & PET was not done due to technical problems on 26/10/2021 for recruitment to the post of Agragami WBCEF & WWCD is scheduled on 17/11/2021. Candidates should note that the PMT & PET for additional candidates will commence under Barrackpore Special Range Recruitment Board at SSF Battalion, Barrackpore on 17/18 November 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download their WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth on the official website.

Process to Download: WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021