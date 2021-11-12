WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 Released for Agragami Posts @wbpolice.gov.in, Check Process to Download

WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the Agragami post can download their admit cards from the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)-wbpolice.gov.in.
However you can Download the WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link to Download: WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021
According to the short notification released, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 911 candidates whose PMT & PET was not done due to technical problems on 26/10/2021 for recruitment to the post of Agragami WBCEF & WWCD is scheduled on 17/11/2021. Candidates should note that the PMT & PET for additional candidates will commence under Barrackpore Special Range Recruitment Board at SSF Battalion, Barrackpore on 17/18 November 2021.
Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.
In a bid to download their WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth on the official website.
Process to Download: WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.
- Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section available on the homepage.
- Then, a notification page will be opened.
- Click on the link ‘Download e-Admit Cards for additional candidates.New’ on the home page.
- Enter your application number, date of birth and click here.
- Then, WB Police Prelims Wireless Operator Admit Card will be displayed.
- Download WB Police PMT/ PET Admit Card 2021 and save for future reference.