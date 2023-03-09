WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2023 Released@wbpolice.gov.in, Check Direct Link

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for PMT/PET for the post of Sub-Inspector on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Check download link.

WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2023 : West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021 on its official website. WBPRB will be conducting the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from 15 March 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download their admit cards from the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2023





To Download the WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Application No. and Date Of Birth to the link on the home page.

According to the short notice released, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police is scheduled from 15 March 2023 onwards.

Earlier the result of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of SubInspector/Sub-Inspectress (Un-Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police -

2021 has been announced on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates qualified in the said exam are able to appear for the PET and such candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WB Police SI PET PMT Admit Card 2023