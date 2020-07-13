WB SET Result 2020 declared @wbcsc.org.in: Get Direct Link Here; Check 22nd West Bengal SET Cut Off Marks

WB SET 2020: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has released the result of 22nd WB SET Exam @wbcsc.org.in. The WB SET 2019 Exam was held on 19th January this year. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) exam can check their results now by visiting the official website. Here in this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can know their results by simply entering their User Name and Password. So, check your WB SET result now and know what's next for the candidates who have passed the exam and also who failed to pass the exam this time.

Check WB SET 2020 Result - Direct Link

The WB SET exam is held every year to enable willing candidates to obtain the eligibility for applying to get job as Assistant Professors in West Bengal. The exam is held in two sessions for WB SET Paper 1 and Paper 2. WBSET is only a screening or qualifying test. Passing WB SET exam does not guarantees candidates selection for recruitment in colleges or universities of West Bengal. It is necessary to obtain the WB SET Eligibility Certificate in order to apply for the post of Assistant Professors in West Bengal government-affiliated colleges.

Let's now have a look at the complete process to check the WBSET result:

How to check WB SET Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit official website wbcsc.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SET (22nd) Result'

Step 3: Enter Username & Password and click on Login

Step 4: WB SET is displayed, check & download it

WB SET Cut Off Marks 2020

The WB SET Paper I is of 100 Marks and Paper II is of 200 Marks. In Paper 1, 50 questions are asked and in Paper 2, 100 questions are asked. Each question is of 2 marks for both the papers. Candidates who are able to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in both the papers are declared as passed in the exam. As WB SET is an eligibility test, there is no cut off for this exam, however, there are minimum passing marks. Have a look at the passing marks below:

Category Passing Marks General 40% SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/Transgender 35%

It is compulsory for the candidates to appear for both the papers and fetch these minimum passing marks in both the papers together.