WB TET Admit Card 2021 released @wbbpe.org: Check Direct Download Link; Primary TET 2017 Exam Schedule

WB TET Admit Card 2021 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on its official website - wbbpe.org for the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 exam. Candidates who had applied for the WB Primary TET 2017 exam can download their admit card now by visiting the websites www.wbbpe.org OR wbbprimaryeducation.org. Alternatively, we have shared here the direct link on which you can download the West Bengal TET Admit Card without any hassle. Alco, check below the complete process to download your admission letter.

The WBBPE will conduct the WB TET 2017 exam on 31st January 2021. The exam will be held offline and will contain questions in objective multiple choice format from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Environmental Studies and Mathematics. The Primary TET exam is conducted for candidates who want to become teacher for Classes I to V.

Let's now have a look at the process to download the admit card:

WB Primary TET Admit Card: How to Download?

Step 1: Visit www.wbbpe.org OR wbbprimaryeducation.org OR

Click Here - Download WB TET Admit Card - Direct Link

Step 2: Click on “DOWNLOAD MY TET-2017 ADMIT CARD” link

Step 3: Click on Option A OR B (In Option A, Enter the District, Name & Date of Birth & In Option B, Enter your User Id or Application Number)

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out

Candidates need to carry the print out copy of the WB TET Admit Card to the exam centre for entry into the venue. The venue of the exam centre will be mentioned on your admit card. In case of any difficulty regarding the admit card, contact the West Bengal Board at Help Line: 8902081201.

Exam Schedule for WB Primary TET 2017 exam

Have a look at the exam schedule for the WB TET 2017 exam below:

Exam Date 31st January 2021 Exam Time 1:00 to 3:30 PM Total MCQs 150 Total Marks 150

Important Instruction for WB TET Exam

It is compulsory for candidates to wear masks at the exam centres. Candidates' entry into the venue without the face mask will be prohibited.