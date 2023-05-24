WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 লিংক: Documents Required to Check West Bengal HS Board Result and Download Marksheet

WBCHSE West Bengal board will announce the class 12th results today on May 24, 2023. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org.

West Bengal Board HS Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12th results today on May 24, 2023, at 12.30 PM in online mode. The board will release the WB 12th results for Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks by entering the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth in the result login window from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org.

According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the board will announce the results in the press conference at 12.30 PM. Along with the announcement of the class 12th results, the examination authority will also release the streamwise toppers list, pass percentage and other important result statistics on its official website.

West Bengal Board HS Result 2023 Official Tweet Confirming Date and Time

The State Education Minister Bratya Basu shared an official tweet confirming the announcement of the WBCHSE Board result 2023. Check the tweet below:

List of Websites to Check West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2023

According to the official notification released by the West Bengal board, the WB HS result 2023 can be accessed in online mode. Candidates can check the list of websites to check the results.

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

wbbse.org

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wb12.jagranjosh.com

What are the documents required to check the West Bengal HS marksheet 2023?

Candidates who have given the class 12th board exams that were conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023 are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them as they need to enter the details in the login window to check the results.

Admit card/ Hall tickets

Roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket

Candidate's date of birth

WB Board 12th Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the WBCHSE Result 2023 class 12 in the table given below:

Overview Specifications Board name West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (Class 12th) Examination Name WB Board HS Exam 2023 Mode of the exam Offline Session 2022-23 Official websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2023 wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

wbbse.org

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wb12.jagranjosh.com Result mode Online Credentials required to check WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 Roll number

Date of birth Result Status To be announced

How to check West Bengal HS Result 2023 Online?

Students can go through the below-given steps to check and download the West Bengal Class 12th result through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in and wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on ‘WB Board HS result’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter the required login credentials such as roll, number and date of birth in the result login window

Step 4: After this, click on the “Submit” button to proceed further

Step 5: The WB HS result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the marks secured and print a hard copy for future use

