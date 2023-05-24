West Bengal Madhyamik HS Result 2023 Out Today at wbresults.nic.in. Check here WBCHSE 12th Result Analysis

WB Madhyamik HS Result 2023: WBCHSE declared West Bengal 12th result 2023 at 12:30 PM today at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in. Updates on the download link, pass percentage, toppers, appeared vs passed etc.

WB Madhyamik HS Result 2023: WBCHSE has declared West Bengal 12th result 2023 at 12:30 PM today at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in. Along with the WB HS Result 2023 result announcement, WBCHSE has released the WB HS Exam Result 2023 highlights, facts and figures.

WBCHSE has released the details of WB HS Result 2023 pass percent, toppers, gender & caste-wise candidates’ appeared vs passed, district-wise achievements and girls vs boys qualifying ratio.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, under West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. The Council is the main body which looks after the education system in the 10+2. The Council has its main office in Salt Lake, Bidhannagar, Korunamoyee, Kolkata, and 4 regional offices. The council has declared WBHS result 2023 for all the regional offices of WBCHSE.

WB HS Result 2023 Date & Time: The date and time are mentioned below.

WBCHSE Result Date: May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023 WB HS Result 2023 Time: 12:00 PM. Whilestudents can check their marks from 12:30 pm onwards.

HS Result 2023 West Bengal: Official websites to download results are listed below.

WB HS Result Server Link 1: wbresults.nic.in

WB HS Result Server Link 2: wbchse.wb.gov.in

WB Madhyamik HS Result 2023 Highlights: Important Facts and Figures released by WBCHSE during result declaration

WB HS Result 2023: Registered - Appeared - Passed - Failed

In 2023, number failed candidates is higher than the last year. A total of 8.52 lakh registered out of which 8.24 lakh appeared. A total 7.37 lakh candidates passed WB HS exam.

Last year, a total of 7.38 lakh candidates registered and 6.34 lakh passed. A total of eighty-two thousand candidates failed to qualify in the WBCHSE result for class 12.

Particulars WB HS Result 2023 WB HS Result 2022 Enrolled 8,52,444 7,38,725 Appeared 8,24,891 7,17,052 Passed 7,37,807 6,34,142 Failed 87,084 82,910

West Bengal 12th Result 2023: Overall Pass Percent marginally (0.81%) as compared to the previous year

Based on WBCHSE Result 2023 analysis, this number of passed candidates have marginally increased from the last year. This year, 0.81% more candidates passed in WBCHSE result.

The number of candidates passing in WBCHSE HS results has been declining as compared to the previous year. The overall pass percentage was 88.44% in 2022. Due to COVID-19, in 2021 all students have been declared passed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Years Overall WB HS Result Pass Percent 2023 89.25% 2022 88.44% 2021 100% (Due to COVID-19) 2020 90.13% 2019 82.29%

West Bengal 12th Result 2023: Girls Outshine Boys in Pass Percent

Last year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 9.8 percent of pass percentage. The overall passing percentage for WB HS class 12 students of 2022 stood at 88.44 per cent. Notably, there has been a significant drop in the national pass percentage this year as compared to the previous year.

Year 2023 2022 Girls Pass Percent 54.44% Boys Pass Percent 45.46% Minorities Category Pass Percent Girls Pass Percent 59.43% BoysPass Percent 40.57%

West Bengal HS Result 2023: Grading System - Highest in Grade B+ (Between 50-59 Percent)

West Bengal HS Grading System 2023 is a seven-point grading system, with the highest grade as AA and the lowest being D. Students need to secure at least a Grade 'C' in each compulsory subject as well as in aggregate, to Pass the Class 12th Board Examinations 2023. A tabulated of the West Bengal HS Grading System for 2023 is given below:

Marks Scale Grades Remarks 90-100 AA Outstanding 75-89 A+ Excellent 60-74 A Very Good 50-59 B+ Good 40-49 B Satisfactory 30-39 C Marginal <30 D Disqualified

WBCHSE Result 2023 Grading System: Highest in Grade B+ (Between 50-59 Percent)

Based on Class 12th WBCHSE Result 2023, the highest number of candidates have scored B+ grades. A total of 1.58 lakh candidates are in the marks range of 50-59, followed by grade A with a 60 to 74 score range.

Marks Scale Total Candidates Grades Remarks 90-100 47203 AA Outstanding 75-89 138362 A+ Excellent 60-74 153364 A Very Good 50-59 158880 B+ Good 40-49 116842 B Satisfactory 30-39 22195 C Marginal <30 29 D Disqualified

WBCHSE Result 2023: District-wise Pass Percent - Midnapore (Purba & Paschim) and Jhargram having highest pass per cent

West Bengal HS result 2023 has been announced. Among all, Midnapore (Purba & Paschim) and Jhargram districts have the highest number of pass percentages in all 23 districts of West Bengal. The overall pass percentage of the Howrah district is 87.72%.

WBCHSE Result 2023: District-wise Pass%: A Comparative Study

About WBCHSE: The full name of WBCHSE is the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). It is an education board responsible for conducting Class 12 board exams in West Bengal, India.