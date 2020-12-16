WBHRB Admit Card 2020 Released for Homoeopathic Medical Officer Post @wbhrb.in, Check Direct Link Here

WBHRB HMO Admit Card 2020 Download: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the Interview Admit Card for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer post on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer post interview can download their Admit Card from the official website of WBHRB.i.e-wbhrb.in.

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has uploaded the direct link for Homoeopathic Medical Officer Admit Card 2020 on its official website.

In a bid to download the Homoeopathic Medical Officer Interview Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their including Registration ID and Password on the official website. It is noted that West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) will conduct the interview for the Homoeopathic Medical Officer from 22 December 2020.

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) had earlier published recruitment notification for the 243 Homeopathic Medical Officer posts against Advt. No. R/HMO./78(1)/1/2019. It is noted that selection for Homeopathic Medical Officer is to be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in interview round.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for the Homeopathic Medical Officer post can download their Interview Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBHRB Admit Card 2020 for Homoeopathic Medical Officer Post





How to Download: WBHRB Admit Card 2020 for Homoeopathic Medical Officer Post