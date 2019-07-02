WBHRB, Kolkata Recruitment 2019 for GDMO Posts, Apply Till July 10

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), Kolkata Jobs Notification: WBHRB, Kolkata has invited applications for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 10 July 2019.



Notification details

Advt No. R/ GDMO/61 (01)/2019.



Important Dates for WBHRB, Kolkata Recruitment 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 10 July 2019



Vacancy Details of WBHRB, Kolkata Recruitment 2019

Name of the Post: General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)



Eligibility Conditions for WBHRB, Kolkata Recruitment 2019

Educational Qualification

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)- ) Medical qualifications included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council provided that the candidates, if selected and appointed , must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.



Age Limits (as on 01 January 2019)

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) –Not more than 36 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.



Application Fee for WBHRB, Kolkata Recruitment 2019

For all candidates – Rs.210/-

Mode of Payment: Internet banking.



Selection Process:

Selection of candidates will be based on their performance on the Interview.



Scale of Pay: Rs. 15600/- --- Rs. 42000/- , [ PB 4A , Grade Pay – Rs. 5400/- ]. NPP & other allowances will also be admissible as per Government order in force.



Official Notification PDF Download Here

How to Apply for WBHRB, Kolkata Recruitment 2019

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official website www.wbhrb.in on or before to 10 July 2019.