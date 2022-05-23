WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 for Sub Assistant Engineer Posts, Salary upto Rs. 20,000/

WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBPHIDCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 June 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam or viva voce. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 18 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 3 June 2022
WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Sub Assistant Engineer (Civil)
- Sub Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.
WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam or viva voce.
Download WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 Notification
WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs. 20,000/-
WBPHIDCL Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 3 June 2022. Candidates are required to check the application notification for more details.