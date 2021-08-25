WBPPE TET Answer Key 2017 Released @wbbpe.org, Check PDF Link Here

WBPPE TET Answer Key 2017 has been released by West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on its website - wbbpe.org. Details Here

WBPPE TET Answer Key 2017: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released a notice regarding the answer key for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 held on 31 January 2021 on its website. All candidates who appeared in WBPPE TET Exam can download 2017 TET Answer Key from the website - wbbpe.org.

WBPPE TET Answer Key Link is available in this article for the convenience of the candidates.

WBPPE TET Answer Key Download Link

As per the official website, “The question booklet of Code - CXN (All other Booklet Codes contain same question in different Serial Numbers) of TET 2017 Examinations, held on 31.01.2021, is hereby uploaded with the corresponding answer key, inviting comments, if any, from the candidates who have appeared at the said examination, within seven days from the date of such uploading”.

Comments are dropped into the Drop Box, to be kept at the main entrance of the Office at the Board at DK - 7/1, Sector - II, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091 from 11 AM to 5 PM on all working days.

How to Download WBPPE TET Answer Key 2017 ?

Go to official website -wbbpe.org

Click on the link - ‘NOTICE of Uploading Answer Key of TET-2017 Examination’

Download WB TET 2017 Answer Key PDF

Check Answers