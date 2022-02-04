WBPSC Admit Card 2022 To Release on Feb 16 for Inspector of Factories Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

WBPSC has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 for Inspector of Factories post on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check how to download WBPSC Admit Card 2022 steps and direct link here.

WBPSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card 2022 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 for Inspector of Factories post. Commission will conduct the interview for the Inspector of Factories (Chemical) post on 23rd, 24th, 25th & 28th February 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the above post can check the WBPSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update update available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.



Candidates can download the WBPSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of WBPSC-psc.wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the Subject section on the home page. Click on the link "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SCHEDULE OF FORTHCOMING INTERVIEW OF INSPECTOR OF FACTORIES (CHEMICAL) IN WEST BENGAL FACTORIES SERVICE UNDER LABOUR DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 5/2021]"displaying on the homepage. The PDF of the WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2022 Notice will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download WBPSC Admit Card /Exam Schedule 2022 Notice and save it for future reference.

According to the short notice released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for the Inspector of Factories (Chemical) in West Bengal Factories Service under Labour Department, Govt. of West Bengal on 23rd, 24th, 25th & 28th February 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round should note that Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card on the 16th February 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

In case, any candidate fails to download their call letter, they may download the complete list of the eligible candidates where their name is featuring and appear at the Commission’s office in time for the interview with all original testimonials along with self attested copies of relevant documents relating to essential qualifications, experience etc and 2 (two) copies of own photograph.

You can check WBPSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update directly with the link given below.