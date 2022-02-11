WBPSC Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Geologist and Mining Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF Steps Here

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the answer key for Geologist and Mining Officer post on its official website @wbpsc.gov.in. Check how to download WBPSC Answer Key 2022 Steps, Direct PDF Link and Raise Objections details below here.

WBPSC Geologist and Mining Officer Answer Key 2022 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Geologist and Mining Officer against Advertisement No. 7/2020. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Geologist and Mining Officer can download the final answer keys through the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download the PDF of the answer key for the Geologist and Mining Officer post from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Geologist and Mining Officer Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -wbpsc.gov.in. Click on the link ‘ ANSWER KEY OF GEOLOGIST AND MINING OFFICER UNDER INDUSTRY, COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISES,GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (ADVT. NO. 7/2020) new new’ flashing on the homepage. The PDF of WBPSC Geologist and Mining Officer Answer Key 2022 will be opened in a new window. Download WBPSC Geologist and Mining Officer Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.



It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has conducted the written exam for the post of Geologist and Mining Officer on 29/01/2022 are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question if you have any doubt.

You can raise your doubt in online mode with the link given on the official website - https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details.

You can download directly the WBPSC Geologist and Mining Officer Answer Key 2022 from the link given below.