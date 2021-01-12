WBPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification: Public Service Commission, West Bengal has invited application for 12 posts of Assistant Director, Animal Resource Development on its official website.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as degree in Agriculture or a degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University can apply for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Last date to apply for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification is 01 February 2021. In a bid to apply for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification, all interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No.22/ 2020

Important Date for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of online applications: 11 January 2021

Closing date for receipt of online application: 1 February 2021

Last date of payment of fees: 1 February 2021

Vacancy Details for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Director, Animal Resource Development -12 Post



Eligibility Criteria for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Essential: A degree in Agriculture or a degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University & 5 (five) years’ experience in field in rural areas or large livestock farms including experience in production and development of fodder.

Desirable: Post Graduate degree in Agriculture or in Veterinary Science.

Age Limit (As on 01.01.2020): Not more than 40 years. In case of departmental candidates, age may be relaxable to the extent of the period of continuous service rendered by him in the West Bengal Junior Animal Husbandry Service.

WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021: PDF



How to Apply for WBPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the online application with the official websites -wbpsc.gov.in on or before 1st February 2021. Check the notification for details in this regards.