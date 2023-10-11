WBPSC Result 2023 Out for Civil Service (Executive) Posts at wbpsc.gov.in: Check Cut Off And What's Next

WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Result 2023 Out: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2021 result on its official website. A total of 271 candidates have been provisionally selected for the personality test round for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination. The pdf of the result is available on the official website and you download the same after clicking the link on the home page-wbpsc.gov.in.

The pdf of the qualified candidates for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2021 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Result 2023





The roll number of the qualified candidates is available on the official website of WBPSC. You can download the list of qualified candidates for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2021 with Cut off marks from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Result 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link RESULTS OF 271 CANDIDATES CALLED TO PERSONALITY TEST FOR WBCS (EXE) ETC EXAM, 2021 GROUP C SERVICES AND POSTS. on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the result in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Result 2023: What's Next

After the announcement of the WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Result 2023, candidates will now have to appear in the personality test round as per the selection process of the posts. All the 271 candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the personality test round which is a crucial stage for the selection process for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination. The Commission will release the detailed personality test schedule for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination in due course of time on its official website.

WBPSC Civil Service (Executive) Cut Off 2023

The Commission has also released the category wise cut off marks for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination on its official website. According to the short notice released, the category wise cut off marks are as follow-Gen-736.21, OBC-A- 720.47, OBC-B- 732.27,SC 692.99, ST 608.91, PH_VH 601.5, PH_HI 628.73, PH_OH- 683.72 and SC_LDCP- 564.05.