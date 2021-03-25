WBPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released for May/June, 21 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule of Forthcoming Examination

WBPSC Exam Calendar 2021: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the updated Exam Calendar for the month of May and June 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the various exams under West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) can check the Schedule of forthcoming Examination available on the official website-.pscwbonline.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the written exam for various posts of Workshop Instructor /Instructor including Metallurgy, Electronics &

Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Electrical Engineering, Carpentry , Welding, Machine Shop, Civil Engineering, Metallurgy and Automobile Engineering on 23rd May , 2021 (Sunday). Exam will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Again Commission will conduct the written exam for Inspector of Legal Metrology under the Consumer Affairs Department, Govt. of W.B on 23 May 2021 (Sunday).

Exam for the posts including Assistant Superintendent (Non-Medical) under the Labour Department, Govt. of W.B, Geo-Physical Assistant, District Organiser of Physical Education, Preparatory School Mistress, Victoria Boys’ School, Kurseong and Industrial Chemist (General Wing) in W.B.G.S. in the Dte. of Factories under the Labour Deptt., Govt. of W.B on 4 th June, 2021(Friday).

All such candidates who are part of the selection process for these major exams can check the latest WBPSC Exam Calendar 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Scheduled in the Month for May/June 21





How to Download: WBPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Scheduled in the Month for May/June 21