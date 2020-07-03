WBPSC Final Result 2018 announced for WBFS & WB Subordinate Services Exam 2018 @wbpsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

WBPSC Forest Service 2018 Result: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced West Bengal Forest Service and West Bengal Sub-Ordinate Forest Service Result 2018 on its website. Candidates appeared in the WBFS Exam 2018 against the advertisement number 14/2018 can download the result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBFS Result 2018 along with the cut-off marks have been uploaded at West Bengal Public Service Commission Website. Candidates are required to login to the official website and save the result for future reference. Candidates should note that the commission will not issue individual intimation letter in this regard. Candidates can directly check their result by clicking on the PDF link given below.

According to the result released by WBPSC, 10 candidates have been successfully selected for West Bengal Forest Service and 168 candidates have been selected under West Bengal Subordinate Forest Services. The merit list has been released on the basis of the results of the West Bengal Forest Service & West Bengal Sub-Ordinate Forest Service Examination, 2018.

The West Bengal Forest Service Prelims 2018 was held on 5 August 2018 and the result for the same announced on 1 November 2018. Candidates can download WBPSC Result 2018-20 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link reads ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT IN THE WEST BENGAL FOREST SERVICE AND WEST BENGAL SUB-ORDINATE FOREST SERVICE ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE WEST BENGAL FOREST SERVICE & WEST BENGAL SUB-ORDINATE FOREST SERVICE EXAMINATION, 2018. [ ADVT. NO. NO.14/2018 ]’ on the homepage.

Then, a PDF will be opened.

Then, candidates can check their roll number along with the name in the merit list.

Candidates can also download and save the PDF for future reference.

