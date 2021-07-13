WBPSC Group A Result 2021 Out for Civil Service Executive Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

WBPSC Group A Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the different Group A posts including West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), West Bengal Revenue Service, West Bengal Co-operative Service, West Bengal Employment Service and other under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination-2019.
All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination Post can check the WBPSC Group A Result 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the various Group A posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) exam on its official website. Candidates have been selected for various posts including West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), West Bengal Revenue Service, West Bengal Co-operative Service, West Bengal Employment Service and other.
Commission has also released the cut off marks in each category for Group A service on the result of WBCS Exam against Advt No-29/2018. All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Group A posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination-2019 can check the WBPSC Group A Result 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for WBPSC Group A Result 2021 for Civil Service Executive Posts
How to Download: WBPSC Group A Result 2021 for Civil Service Executive Posts
- Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.
- Go to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page.
- Click on “ LIST OF THE CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF DIFFERENT GROUP 'A' SERVICES OF THE WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION,2019 - GROUP 'A' SERVICE (ADVERTISEMENT NUMBER 29/2018) given on home page.
- You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Group A Result 2021 on your screen.
- Take a print out of the WBPSC Group A Result 2021 for future reference.