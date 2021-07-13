WBPSC Group A Result 2021 Out for Civil Service Executive Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the different Group A posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination-2019 on its official website-pscwbapplication.in. Download PDF.

WBPSC Group A Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the different Group A posts including West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), West Bengal Revenue Service, West Bengal Co-operative Service, West Bengal Employment Service and other under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination-2019.

All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination Post can check the WBPSC Group A Result 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.



West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the various Group A posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) exam on its official website. Candidates have been selected for various posts including West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), West Bengal Revenue Service, West Bengal Co-operative Service, West Bengal Employment Service and other.

Commission has also released the cut off marks in each category for Group A service on the result of WBCS Exam against Advt No-29/2018. All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Group A posts under West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination-2019 can check the WBPSC Group A Result 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Group A Result 2021 for Civil Service Executive Posts



How to Download: WBPSC Group A Result 2021 for Civil Service Executive Posts