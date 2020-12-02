WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Mains Admit Card 2020 to Release on 5 December @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Mains Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission will release the admit card of written mains exam for the post of Supervisior (Female) of ICDS 2019 on its official website i.e. wbpsc.gov.in or on pscwbapplication.in on 05 December 2020 (Saturday). WBPSC ICDS Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on the 12 December (Saturday) and 13 December 2020 (Sunday) from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. & 2:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. (For both days).

As per WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Mains Notice, “The candidates may download their e-Admit Cards for the aforesaid examination from the Commission’s website at : https://wbpsc.gov.in from the 5 th December, 2020. There will be no arrangement for issue of duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission. Candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s above mentioned website for allotment of their centres”

ICDS Supervisor Mains Exam Pattern:

The mains exam is a descriptive type test and consists of 4 papers as follow:

Subject Marks Time English 100 90 minutes Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali 100 90 minutes General Studies & Current Affairs 100 90 minutes Arithmetic 100 90 minutes

ICDS Supervisor Mains Syllabus:

Paper-I : English (Class X Standard)

Report Drafting

Translation from Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali to English Ø Summary/Précis Writing

English Grammar (correct use of words, voice change, narration change, transformation of sentences, correction of sentences, use of common phrases, synonyms, antonyms)

Paper-II : Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali (Class X Standard) Ø Drafting of Report

Translation from English to Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali

Summary/Précis Writing

Grammar

Paper-III : General Studies & Current Affairs ((Class X Standard)

Life Science with special emphasis on Food and Nutrition

General Knowledge (Indian History with special emphasis on Indian freedom struggle, Geography, Environmental Science and Physical Science) Ø Current Affairs

Verbal and Non-verbal reasoning

Paper-IV :Arithmetic (Class X Standard)

Arithmetic

The medium of the exam will be in English and Bengali Languages. Candidates needs to answer either in English or in Bengali

The candidates who qualify in the Written Exam will be called for Viva Voce Test. Final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate of marks obtained in ICDS Mains Exam and Viva Voce Test.

WBPSC ICDS Pre Exam was held on 1 September 2019 and result was declared on 28 August 2020. A total of 29997 candidates were cleared the exam.

The recruitment is being done to fill 2954 vacancies under the Department Of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal, against advertisement number 08/2019.

WBPSC ICDS Mains Exam Notice