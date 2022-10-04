WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2022 (Out)at wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of the preliminary screening test for the post of Supervisor on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of the preliminary screening test for Recruitment to the post of Supervisor (Female Only) Of ICDS 2019 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the preliminary screening test for recruitment to the post of Supervisor (Female Only) can download from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

A total of 284070 candidates have been qualified for the the post of Supervisor (Female Only) of ICDS 2019 under the Deptt. of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare, Govt. Of West Bengal against Advt. No. 8/2019.

Commission has also released the Roll Number and Name wise list of qualified candidates. Candidates can check their Marks also achieve in the screening test for the the post of Supervisor (Female Only) Of ICDS 2019.

You can download the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2022