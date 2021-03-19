WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for MVI, Manager, Scientific Assistant and other Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the details interview schedule for the various posts including MVI, Manager, Scientific Assistant and other on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for these posts can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

According to the Schedule of forthcoming Interview released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Welfare Officer in Correctional Homes of W.B. under the Department of Correctional Administration against Advertisement No 31/2019 on 26th March, 2021.

Interview for Scientific Assistant (Chemical) under the Labour Department, Govt. of W.B. and Scientific Assistant (Welder’s Certification) under the Labour Department, Govt. of W.B will be held on 20th April, 2021. Interview for the post Assistant Manager (Kolkata Transport Fleet) of Directorate of Transportation under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of W.B. against Advertisement No.6/2019 will also be held on 20th April, 2021.

Interview for Botanist in the W.B.G.S. in the Directorate of Cinchona & Other Medicinal Plants under the Department of Food Processing Industries & Horticulture, Govt. of W.B. will be held on 21st April, 2021. On the other hand, interview for the post of Dialysis Technician Grade – III in the Directorate of E.S.I. (M.B.) Scheme under the Labour Department, Govt. of W.B will be conducted on 22nd April, 2021.

Interview for Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training & Canning) under W.B. Jr. Agricultural Service (Marketing) under the Department of Agricultural Marketing, Govt. of W.B is scheduled on 17th & 18th May, 2021 and interview for Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non Technical) under the Transport Department, Govt. of W.B. will be held on 19th, 20th, 21st & 24th May, 2021.

Commission will conduct the interview for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak under the Department of Food Processing

Industries & Horticulture, Govt. of W.B. on 27th, 28th & 31st May and 1st & 2nd June, 2021.

Candidates can download their respective call letters from Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in seven days before the respective above mentioned interviews. All such candidates who are part of selection process for the above major exams can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for MVI, Manager, Scientific Assistant and other





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates