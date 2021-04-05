WBPSC JS Result 2021 Out for Judicial Service Examination @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates
West Bengal Public Service Commission has announced the final result for the Judicial Services on its official website - wpsc.gov.in. Check Details.
WBPSC Judicial Services Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the final result for the Judicial Services against advertisement number 12/2020 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the various selection processes round can check their result for recruitment in the West Bengal Judicial Service.
Candidates can download their WBPSC Result 2021 for Judicial Service Examination from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission- wpsc.gov.in.
WBPSC Result 2021 for Judicial Service Examination is uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in various round of selection process for Judicial Service Examination against advertisement number 12/2020.
West Bengal Public Service Commission has earlier conducted the preliminary examination and qualified candidates appeared in the Personality Test followed by as per the selection process for the West Bengal Judicial Services exam.
The candidates are being called for the Personality Test/Verification of original documents as per the selection process for Judicial Service Examination. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Judicial Service Examination can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for WBPSC Result 2021 for Judicial Service Examination
How to Download: WBPSC Result 2021 for Judicial Service Examination
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.
- Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the home page.
- Click on SELECT LIST OF 50 CANDIDATES QUALIFIED ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE EXAMINATION, 2020 (ADVT NO. 12/2020) FOR RECRUITMENT IN THE WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE. flashing in what’s new on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of the result in a new window.
- Candidates can download WBJudicial Service Examination Result and save it for future reference.