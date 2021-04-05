WBPSC JS Result 2021 Out for Judicial Service Examination @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

WBPSC Judicial Services Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the final result for the Judicial Services against advertisement number 12/2020 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the various selection processes round can check their result for recruitment in the West Bengal Judicial Service.

Candidates can download their WBPSC Result 2021 for Judicial Service Examination from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission- wpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Result 2021 for Judicial Service Examination is uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in various round of selection process for Judicial Service Examination against advertisement number 12/2020.

West Bengal Public Service Commission has earlier conducted the preliminary examination and qualified candidates appeared in the Personality Test followed by as per the selection process for the West Bengal Judicial Services exam.

The candidates are being called for the Personality Test/Verification of original documents as per the selection process for Judicial Service Examination. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Judicial Service Examination can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Result 2021 for Judicial Service Examination