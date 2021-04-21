WBPSC Result 2021 Out for Lecturer in Physics Post in Govt. Polytechnic @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Lecturer Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the Lecturer in Physics Post in Govt. Polytechnics in WBGS against Advt. No. 24(ix)/2018 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified now will have to appear for the next Personality Test round for Fire Operator posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Fire Operator Post can check their result available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

Direct Link for WBPSC Result 2021 for Lecturer in Physics Post in Govt. Polytechnic

How to Download: WBPSC Result 2021 for Lecturer in Physics Post in Govt. Polytechnic