WBPSC Miscellaneous Services 2021 Admit Card to Release on 5 February, Check West Bengal Miscellaneous Final Recruitment Exam 2019 & Admit Card Dates Here

WBPSC Final Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final exam dates for Miscellaneous Services Recruitment 2019 on its website. All such candidates who applied for WBPSC Final Exam 2021 Date against the Advertisement No. 13/2019 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Final Recruitment 2019-21 Exam is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2021 at different venues in Kolkata. Qualified candidates may download their e- Admit Cards for the above mentioned examination from the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in from 5th February, 2021. The link for downloading admit cards will be provided in this article.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones or any other gadget of communication inside the exam halls. This instruction must be strictly enforced. The Final Merit List will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in all the written papers of the Final Examination and in the Personality Test.

The selected candidates will be appointed for the post of Assistant Child Development Project Officer, Disaster Management Officer/Block Disaster Management Officer, Block Youth Officer/Municipal Youth Officer/Borough Youth Officer, Block Welfare Officer/Welfare Officer, Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare, Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer, Assistant Programme Officer, Controller of Correctional Services, Inspector of Agricultural Income Tax, Consumer Welfare Officer, Saving Development Officer, Posts in West Bengal Subordinate Labour Service, Auditor of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Auditor, Board of Revenue, Extension Officer, Mass Education Extension, Lady Extension Officer, Mass Education Extension, Assistant Controller of Correctional Services, Investigating Inspector Revenue Inspector and certain other posts as may be notified subsequently.

Download WBPSC Miscellaneous Services 2021 Exam Date