WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon@wbpsc.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule

West Bengal PSC will release Interview Admit Card for the Miscellaneous Services post shortly on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check Update here.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release Interview Admit Card for the Miscellaneous Services post on its official website. Commission has uploaded the details interview schedule for the Miscellaneous Services against Advertisement No. 13/2019.

Candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round under Miscellaneous Services posts can download WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notice released, WBPSC will conduct the personality test for the Miscellaneous Services from 20 June to 19 July 2022.

Commission will release shortly the Interview Admit Card for the Miscellaneous Services post. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Miscellaneous Services against Advertisement No. 13/2019 can download their Call Letters for the Personality Test from Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check the list of essential documents available on the web portal of the commission which will have to be scanned and uploaded by them to the official website at https://wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to upload the mentioned documents on and from 10th June 2022. Candidates can download the Choice sheet available on the official website.

You can download the WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps.

