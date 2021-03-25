WBPSC Personality Test Date 2021 Postponed for Miscellaneous Services Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Re-scheduled Date

WBPSC Personality Test Date 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the Personality Test Date for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Final) Examination, 2018 which was scheduled on 26 April 2021. Now WBPSC will conduct the Interview on 03 May 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Final) personality test can check the rescheduled exam date available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), the Personality Test of the above Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Final) Examination, 2018 scheduled earlier to be held on 26th April, 2021 has been rescheduled for Board – I, Board – II. Now commission will conduct the Personality Test on 03 - 05 - 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Personality Test Date for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment should note that the venue and time of the Personality Test will remain unchanged. Concerned candidates will have to bring the Call letter already downloaded by them along with all the testimonials mentioned therein.

Notification further says, "Now Prayers for changing date of Personality Test are invited from the concerned candidates if the date of polling in their locality in connection with the West Bengal Assembly Election, 2021 coincide with the date of Personality Test. For this purpose photo/scanned copy of both sides of EPIC card should be furnished. Candidates may mail the same at pscwbit01.gmail.com."

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Final) Examination, 2018 can check the details schedule notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Personality Test Date 2021 Postponement Notice for Miscellaneous Services Posts



