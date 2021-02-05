WBPSC Result 2021 Out for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Cut off

WBPSC Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the post of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer post can download result from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbonline.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the result of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer post against Advt. No 25/2018 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will have to appear for the next Interview round for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer post.

All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer in the West Bengal Sub-Ordinate Information and Cultural Service [Advt. No25/2018] under the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Govt. of W.B. can check the details result available on the official website of WBPSC.

Commission has also released the cut-off marks (category wise) of the candidates eligible for interview for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer in the West Bengal Sub-Ordinate Information and Cultural Service. Candidates can check the category wise cut-off marks for the same available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Result 2021 for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Post





How to Download: WBPSC Result 2021 for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Post