WBPSC SI Result 2021 Released @wbpsc.gov.in for 957 Vacancies, Download Sub Inspector Written Test & Interview Result 2018 Here
WBPSC SI Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Sub Inspector Written Test & Interview Result 2018 on its website. Check details here.
WBPSC SI Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Sub Inspector Written Test & Interview Result 2018 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the WBPSC Sub Inspector Written Test & Interview 2018 (Advertisement No. 26/2018) can download the result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
WBPSC SI Result 2021 has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. The candidates can download roll number wise result along with marks on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. For tie-break in cases where equal aggregate marks have been obtained by more than one candidate's precedence has been allowed to a candidate obtaining higher marks in the Personality Test. If the tie still persists, precedence has been allowed to candidates senior in age.
|
Category
|
Marks obtained in Written Test by the Last
Candidate Enlisted for Interview
|
UR
|
79.6671
|
SC
|
76.0006
|
ST
|
59.3339
|
OBC-A
|
74.6673
|
OBC-B
|
75.3339
|
EX-SM
|
53.0007
|
Ex-SM (SC)
|
38.6672
|
MSP
|
58.6671
|
How and Where to Download WBPSC SI Result 2021?
- Visit the official website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
- Click on Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2018 Result.
- A PDF will be opened.
- Enter Cntrl + F.
- Candidates can download WBPSC SI Result 2021and save it for future reference.
This drive was done to recruit 957 vacancies of Sub Inspector (Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Gr-III). The online application for the aforesaid posts was 22 August 2018 and ended on 19 September 2018.
