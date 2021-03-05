WBPSC SI Result 2021 Released @wbpsc.gov.in for 957 Vacancies, Download Sub Inspector Written Test & Interview Result 2018 Here

WBPSC SI Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Sub Inspector Written Test & Interview Result 2018 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the WBPSC Sub Inspector Written Test & Interview 2018 (Advertisement No. 26/2018) can download the result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC SI Result 2021 has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. The candidates can download roll number wise result along with marks on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. For tie-break in cases where equal aggregate marks have been obtained by more than one candidate's precedence has been allowed to a candidate obtaining higher marks in the Personality Test. If the tie still persists, precedence has been allowed to candidates senior in age.

Category Marks obtained in Written Test by the Last Candidate Enlisted for Interview UR 79.6671 SC 76.0006 ST 59.3339 OBC-A 74.6673 OBC-B 75.3339 EX-SM 53.0007 Ex-SM (SC) 38.6672 MSP 58.6671

How and Where to Download WBPSC SI Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2018 Result. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl + F. Candidates can download WBPSC SI Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC SI Result 2021

This drive was done to recruit 957 vacancies of Sub Inspector (Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Gr-III). The online application for the aforesaid posts was 22 August 2018 and ended on 19 September 2018.

