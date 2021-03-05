BOI Recruitment 2021 for Faculty, Office Assistant, Attendant & Watchman Posts, Apply Online @bankofindia.co.in

BOI Recruitment 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Faculty, Office Assistant, Attendant & Watchman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of online application: 4 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2021

BOI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Faculty - 1 Post

Office Assistant - 2 Posts

Attendant - 1 Post

Watchman - 1 Post

BOI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Faculty - Candidate must be graduate passed from a recognized university; diploma in vocational courses is preferable.

Office Assistant - Candidate must be 10 th passed.

passed. Attendant - Candidate must be graduate from a recognized university; knowledge in Basic Accounting is a preferred qualification.

Watchman - Candidate must be 8th passed.

BOI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Faculty - 25 to 65 years

Office Assistant - 18 to 45 years

Attendant -18 to 65 years

Watchman - 18 to 65 years

BOI Recruitment 2021 Salary

Faculty - Rs. 2000/-

Office Assistant -Rs. 15000/-

Attendant -Rs. 8000/-

Watchman - Rs. 5000/-

Download BOI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for BOI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Kolkata Zonal Office, Agriculture Finance & Financial Inclusion Department, 6th Floor, 5, B.T.M. Sarani, Kolkata-700001 latest by 22 March 2021.

