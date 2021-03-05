Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @recruitment.ksp.gov.in for 402 Vacancies, Apply Online from 1 April onwards

How to apply for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 April to 3 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the selection criteria for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test and physical standard test.

What is the qualification required for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding a Graduation Degree are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission is 3 May 2021.

What is the starting date for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 1 April 2021 onwards at recruitment.ksp.gov.in.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

Around 402 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.