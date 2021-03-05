Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @recruitment.ksp.gov.in for 402 Vacancies, Apply Online from 1 April onwards
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil). Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil). Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 1 April 2021 onwards at recruitment.ksp.gov.in. Around 402 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates are advised to check eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 April 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 3 May 2021
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Police Sub Inspector (Civil) - 402 Posts
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a Graduation Degree are eligible to apply.
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 37,900 to Rs. 70850/- per month
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test and physical standard test.
Download Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active on 1 April
How to apply for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 April to 3 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- For General Category – Rs. 500/- (Non Refundable)
- For 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B, SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 250/-
