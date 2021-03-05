JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @recruitment.ksp.gov.in for 402 Vacancies, Apply Online from 1 April onwards

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil). Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 5, 2021 16:55 IST
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (Civil). Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 1 April 2021 onwards at recruitment.ksp.gov.in. Around 402 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates are advised to check eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 April 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 3 May 2021

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Police Sub Inspector (Civil) - 402 Posts

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a Graduation Degree are eligible to apply.

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 37,900 to Rs. 70850/- per month

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test and physical standard test.

Download Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - to active on 1 April

Official Website

How to apply for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 April to 3 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For General Category – Rs. 500/- (Non Refundable)
  • For 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B, SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 250/-

Latest Government Jobs:

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 Notification Released @upsc.gov.in, 110 Vacancies to be filled, Check Application Process, Exam Date, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Here

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2021 & IFS Notification: 822 Vacancies to be filled, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in, Check Application Process & Details Here

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Notification Released @upsc.gov.in: 712 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Services Eligibility/Application Process Details Here

MPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 746 Medical Officer (MO) & Assistant Director Posts, Apply Online @mppsc.nic.in

 

FAQ

How to apply for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 April to 3 May 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the selection criteria for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam, endurance test and physical standard test.

What is the qualification required for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding a Graduation Degree are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission is 3 May 2021.

What is the starting date for Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 1 April 2021 onwards at recruitment.ksp.gov.in.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021?

Around 402 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Job Summary
NotificationKarnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @recruitment.ksp.gov.in for 402 Vacancies, Apply Online from 1 April onwards
Notification DateMar 5, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 3, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Police Paramilitary Forces
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next