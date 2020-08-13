WB PSC Result 2020 for Tutor Posts Announced @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result for the posts of Tutor, Nursing Training Institute for GNM course against the advertisement number 34/2019 on its website. All such candidates appeared in the WBPSC Tutor Exam can download their result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the Tutor Result on its official web portal. Now all such candidates qualified in the Tutor Selection List will be called for Interview.

Short notification further says," List of candidates qualified for the Interview in connection with recruitment to the post of Tutor, Nursing Training Institute (for GNM course) in the Directorate of ESI (MB) Scheme, WB under the Labour Department Govt. of WB."

Candidates qualified for the Tutor Posts will have to appear for the Interview for which Schedule will be published by Commission on its official website in due course.

Candidates can check their result on the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WB PSC Result 2020 for Tutor Posts

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in

How to Download WB PSC Result 2020 for Tutor Posts?