WBPSC WBCS Mains Result 2019 Out: Download Group A and B Selection List for Personality Test, Cut-Off @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC WBCS Mains Result 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)has released the result of Main Exam for Civil Service Posts for Grade A and Grade B. Candidate can download WBPSC Civil Service Mains Result from the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC WBCS Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download WBPSC Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

WBPSC WBCS Mains Result Download Link Grade A

WBPSC WBCS Mains Result Download Link Grade B

Selected candidates will now appear for Personality Test. A total of 211 qualified candidates called for Personality Test for Group-A Services and 60 qualified candidates called for Personality Test for Group-B Service. WBCS Interview Date and Time shall be released in due course.

How to Download WBPSC WBCS Result 2019 ?

Go to official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘ROLL NUMBERS OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES CALLED FOR PERSONALITY TEST FOR GROUP-B SERVICE, WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. EXAMINATION, 2019 (ADVT. NO. 29/2018)’ and ‘ROLL NUMBERS OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES CALLED FOR PERSONALITY TEST FOR GROUP-A SERVICE, WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.)’ Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

WBCS Prelims Exam 09 February 2021 and the Preliminary exam result was announced on 14 May 2019. A total of 15997 candidates have been qualified for mains exam. WB Civil Service Mains Exam was conducted on 25, 26, 27 and 28 July 2019 at various examination centers of the state.