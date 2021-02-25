WBPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Judicial Service Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

WBPSC Provisional Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result of Judicial Services written exam on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the WBJS written exam against the advertisement number 12/2020 can now check the list of selected candidates available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission- wpsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates in written exam for Judicial Service. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written examination conducted by WBPSC.

Now provisionally qualified candidates will have to be appearing in the Personality Test as per the selection process for the West Bengal Judicial Services exam. The candidates are being called for the Personality Test and also for the verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents.

Commission will release the detailed list showing Roll Nos. , Names, Dates and Time of Personality Test shortly on its official website. Candidates should note that they can download their Call Letters for the Personality Test from

Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in and the date of commencement of downloading will be announced shortly on its official website.

Candidates can check the WBPSC Provisional Result 2021 available on the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Judicial Service Post





How to Download: WBPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Judicial Service Post