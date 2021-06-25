WBPSC Interview Date 2021 Released for West Bengal Works Accountant Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview date for the Works Accountant post on its official website-pscwbonline.gov.in. Check Details.

WBPSC Works Accountant Interview Date 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the personality test/interview date for the West Bengal Works Accountant Recruitment Exam 2018 against Advt no-23 / 2018. All such candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Works Accountant post can check the personality test/interview date available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbonline.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the Personality Test for West Bengal Works Accountant Recruitment Exam 2018 from 5th July, 2021.

Short notification further says," The Personality Test of candidates for the West Bengal Works Accountant Recruitment Exam 2018 examination will commence on and from the 5th July, 2021. A list of candidates called to the Personality Test will be displayed in the Commission’s Website very soon."

As per the selection process for Works Accountant Posts, now candidates selected in the written exam will have to be appear in the personality test round as per the selection process for Works Accountant posts. It is noted that a total of 623 candidates have been qualified for Personality Test round for Works Accountant Posts.

All such candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Works Accountant Recruitment Examination 2018 can check the WBPSC Works Accountant Interview Date 2021 notification available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Date 2021 for West Bengal Works Accountant Post





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Date 2021 for West Bengal Works Accountant Post