WBSSC Upper Primary Result 2023 Released at westbengalssc.com: Download PDF Here

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the result of the Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment Examination 2023 on its official website, wbssc.gov.in. The candidate can download the result PDFs below.

WBSSC Result PDFs are also given below. The candidates can download from below:

WBSSC Upper Primary Waiting List Download Here WBSSC Upper Primary Panel List Download Here

How to Download WBSSC Upper Primary Result ?

Go to the official website of WBSSC - westbengalssc.com

Click on the links given under ‘Provisional Panel and Waiting list in r/o 1st SLST, 2016(AT), Upper Primary Level of Classes in compliance with solemn order dated 16.08.2023 in MAT 638 of 2021 & connected matters.’

Download WB Upper Primary Result PDF

Click on 'Submit' Button

Take the print out of the result

According to the official notice, “In compliance of the solemn order dated 16.08.2023 passed by the Hon’ble High Court, Calcutta in relation to the M.A.T No. 638 of 2021, C.A.N. NO. 1 of 2021 in W.P.No.11162 of 2021 Rajib Bramha & Ors. vs. The State of West Bengal & Ors, the provisional panel and provisional waiting list in r/o 1 ST SLST, 2016 for recruitment of Assistant Teachers (Upper Primary) as mentioned above in State Govt. aided/sponsored Schools (Except Hill Region) is hereby published today, the 23rd August, 2023. Candidates may find their status in the panel and waiting list under reference in the website of Commission i.e. www. westbengalssc.com and www.wbsschelpdesk.com.”